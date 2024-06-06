Detroit Red Wings' Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond voted top NHL broadcast

The numbers match the eyes, or in this casem ears.

A survey determined Detroit Red Wings broadcasters Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond were the best local NHL broadcasters for the 2023-24 season.

On Thursday, The Athletic released its annual NHL broadcast survey rankings, where it polls its national audience of readers to vote for their favorite play-by-play and color commentator pairings of each local NHL broadcast. Daniels and Redmond, the voices of the Red Wings since 1997 when Daniels arrived in Hockeytown, were voted as the best broadcaster pairing in the NHL in the survey that had "roughly 7,000" responses.

The Red Wings TV voices on Bally Sports Detroit were voted as the top broadcast by both local readers and the national audience, moving up from No. 2 nationally in the 2023 poll. The Athletic and the readership included in the story said the elevated stakes of the Red Wings' season, which had a playoff chase that lasted until the final game of the regular season, helped give Daniels and Redmond the nod despite being fixtures towards the top of the list since its inception.

"The Red Wings regional broadcast duo of Daniels and Redmond got an opportunity to elevate this past season — for the first time in nearly a decade," the story says. "It was an opportunity one of the best regional broadcast teams in the NHL didn’t miss."

The story highlighted Daniels and Redmond's ability to easily convey their love of hockey to the viewer, no matter the team, while being able to live up to big moments such as Patrick Kane's game-winning goal in his return to Chicago in late February.

For a reminder, here is that call.

Or how about the final home game of the season, when Lucas Raymond kept Detroit's playoff hopes alive with a game-tying goal, sending both the Little Caesars Arena crowd and the Red Wings broadcasters into frenzied excitement.

Redmond has been a commentator for the Red Wings full-time since 1986, returning to cast the games of his former team where he was a 50-goal scorer in consecutive seasons. Daniels followed over a decade later in 1997 after he previously worked for CBC in Canada.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Ken Daniels, Mickey Redmond voted top NHL broadcast