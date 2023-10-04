Detroit Red Wings' Joe Veleno scores twice in 4-2 exhibition loss in Chicago

Joe Veleno scored a pair of goals on an otherwise quiet night offensively for the Detroit Red Wings, which lost its exhibition game against the Blackhawks on Tuesday night in Chicago, 4-2.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in this summer's draft, had a late empty net goal to go with two assists for the Blackhawks, which the Wings beat, 6-1, in another season tune-up game on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings were 0-for-3 on the power play and gave up a pair of shorthanded goals.

Trailing early in the the third period, Veleno used some nifty maneuvering along the outside of the left circle to shake a defender, then worked a quick give-and-go with Klim Kostin. When Veleno got the puck back, he fired a quick wrist shot that beat former Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek glove side.

But Chicago answered about five minutes later, when new acquisition Corey Perry scored a power play goal, on assists from a pair of former No. 1 overall picks: Taylor Hall and Bedard.

Any chance of a comeback was spoiled when David Perron was called for slashing at 18:22 of the final period. Bedard's power play goal came 29 seconds later.

Several regulars played in the first of three exhibition games in three straight nights, including Veleno, who scored one minute into the second period.

Jonathan Berggren skated into the offensive zone wide on the left wing and when he reached the corner, fired a centering pass to Veleno, who beat former Wings goalie Petr Mrazek with a wrist shot.

But the Wings had only two more shots the rest of the period. In the latter 40 minutes of the game, the Wings were outshot, 19-4.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring in the first period with a goal by Perry, the longtime Duck who is in his first season in Chicago.

With less than five minutes left in the second period, the Blackhawks broke the 1-1 tie with Connor Murphy's wrister. Bedard, 18, this year's top overall pick, had an assist on the goal.

Nate Danielson, the Wings' first-round draft pick from a few months ago, was minus-1 and did not record a shot. He did win 70% of his faceoffs.

Mrazek made 17 saves on 19 shots.

Ville Husso, the Wings' No. 1 goalie, stopped 13 of the 14 shots he saw, all on even strength. Michal Hutchinson relieved Husso in goal in the third period, and he gave up two goals, one on the power play, on the 17 shots he saw.

The Wings continue their preseason slate on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Joe Veleno scores 2 in 4-2 exhibition loss in Chicago