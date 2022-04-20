Detroit Red Wings' Jakub Vrana: "Just clean those windows"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana and coach Jeff Blashill, April 19, 2019 in Tampa, Fla.
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana and coach Jeff Blashill, April 19, 2019 in Tampa, Fla.
Remember how Kris Draper saved the Detroit Red Wings from disaster in April 1997?
That didn’t take long
Max Scherzer was dialed into mid-season form as he sent down 17 of the first 18 batters without a hit on Tuesday against the Giants at Citi Field.
A beloved Brendan Shanahan returned in '97 to face the St. Louis Blues. Will that still be true if he and the Detroit Red Wings win Game 3?
In response, the Biden administration said the Transportation Security Administration would stop enforcing the mandate right away.
Michigan State football LB Ben VanSumeren withdraws name from NCAA transfer portal
Our first seven-round NFL mock draft for the Broncos has the team going LB, OT, RB with their first three picks.
Veteran lineman Jack Stewart announces that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons with the team.
The son of two-time major champ John Daly played in one tournament last fall for the Razorbacks.
Devin Booker left in the second half with tightness in his right hamstring, and did not return.
Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and Oakland beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night before the Athletics’ smallest home crowd in 42 years. A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without coronavirus restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 — the smallest with fans at the Coliseum since 3,180 attended a 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 25, 1980. Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start.
Russian tennis players will be barred from competing at Wimbledon in June, a decision that will prevent current world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev from playing in the season’s third Grand Slam. The tennis tournament, held annually at the All England Club in London, will break from the rest of the tennis world by refusing to […]
Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet. Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office. It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves [more]
It was not Nikola Jokic's night.
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
Adam Schefter's thoughts and the social media activity of Deebo Samuel's brother make it hard to be optimistic about Samuel's long-term future with the #49ers.
Former Lakers forward Lamar Odom has a very specific coach in mind for his former team.
“My competitive fire burns the way it burns."
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Nikola Jokic's ejection in Game 2 between the Nuggets and Warriors.
Phoenix lost more than just Game 2 of its first round series as Devin Booker sat out the entire fourth quarter of the loss with hamstring tightness.