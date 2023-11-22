Detroit Red Wings hungry at Thanksgiving: 'This group wants a little bit more'

Derek Lalonde is certain the Detroit Red Wings will ultimately benefit from their trip to Sweden, even though the immediate result has them hungry at Thanksgiving.

The U.S. holiday is an unofficial marker in the NHL, a harbinger around the quarter-point of the season of which teams look well positioned to advance to the playoffs, and which do not. After returning from Stockholm with just one of four possible points, the Wings' 8-6-3 record on the eve of Thanksgiving left them without a seat at the table.

"I think there are a lot of positives for the team spending some time together away from the usual routine," Lalonde said. "It's just, it's really tough to judge. There's such frustration that sits in both those games, the way they played out.

"We got what we deserved, we beat ourselves in both situations, but with that said, there were some pretty good things. I just think it's a reflection of where we're at. It's not good enough, and it's not where we want to be."

The Wings had climbed as high as second place in the Atlantic Division on the strength of a six-game point streak to start the season, and had banked points in three of four games prior to flying to Sweden.

They put themselves in position to win both Global Series outings, rallying from a four-goal deficit against the Ottawa Senators only to lose 5-4 in overtime. The second night, they were in a rare position of entering the third period with a lead (having recently spent a seven-game stretch where they were chasing the opponent) only to flub closing out the Toronto Maple Leafs, resulting in a 3-2 loss. That pushed the Wings into fifth place in the division.

It demonstrates what Lalonde has maintained since training camp: If the Wings are to advance to the playoffs for what would be the first time in eight years, they have to rise, not hope that even one of the Atlantic teams that made the playoffs last season — the Bruins, the Leafs, the Lightning and the Florida Panthers — plummet. The Wings are, in fact, staring up in the standings at all four.

"Playing in this division, in this conference, no one is coming down to us," Lalonde said. "That is starting to play itself out. It has to be us reaching them and we have to start to do that.

"We’re right in that middle of the pack. We put ourselves there with some good play, but we’ve also put ourselves there with letting some points slip away here. So it’s a matter of just continuing to grow our game, if we can be a little more complete. I think we can all sit here and say we’re not good enough to be good some of the time, we have to be good all the time to be successful."

Lalonde pointed out the Wings don't have "that 100-point guy that’s going to bail us out," like the Leafs have in Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner, the Lightning in Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, and the Bruins in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. The Wings can't afford to give up easy offense, can't afford to put themselves shorthanded with stupid penalties. They showed that in the season opener, when they played with energy and cohesiveness only to undermine themselves with repeated penalties, and they showed it in their second game in Stockholm, when they got off to a good start only to gift the Leafs their first goal and take a late penalty.

It's six weeks into the season, and the Wings appetite for the playoffs is in question at Thanksgiving.

"This is probably what we all expected," Lalonde said, "but I think this group has shown it can do a little bit more, and I think this group wants a little bit more."

Next up: Devils

Matchup: Red Wings (8-6-3) vs. New Jersey (8-7-1).

Faceoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit; WXYT-FM (97.1).

