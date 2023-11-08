Detroit Red Wings hope big third period can turn into better first periods

NEW YORK — The third period was for the Montreal Canadiens; the first two, for learning.

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Canadiens on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena with a fresh example that establishing a forecheck and putting pucks on net is a better way to play than chasing opponents.

"We've got to figure out a way to score the first goal one of these games," Andrew Copp said Tuesday night after scoring the last goal in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. "I don't think we weren't ready to play, but clearly we're missing something in that aspect over the last six or seven."

With the Wings down by five goals Tuesday, coach Derek Lalonde gave his team a message during second intermission: "He said this is the biggest period of the game if it leads to what we are trying to do here for the rest of the year," Shayne Gostisbehere said. "We are going to have these games in an 82-game year, so for us, we just have to move on from it and take the positives."

Michael Rasmussen and Klim Kostin scored less than a minute apart and Copp soon, showing some of that rally effort that led the Wings to better outcomes last week. But it was special teams scoring that carried the Rangers and sank the Wings; the home team converted on two of three power plays and the visitors were cold through six opportunities.

"Special teams will ultimately be the difference, but it was the start," Lalonde said. "They got to the more simple game, quick. They established a forecheck and they put pucks on net. You build momentum off getting pucks on net. Foot races — we weren't able to do that. We came out of the period, we had chances 2-2 in the first, but it didn't fee like it. That's because they got pucks on net and they got battles."

The coaching staff discussed pulling Ville Husso, but goaltending coach Alex Westlund, "thought (Husso's) best hockey was the last four or five minutes of the second," Lalonde said. "I was a little worried about leaving him out to dry, but (Westlund) was confident that he was going to have a strong third and he was right. It was a good call and I think it helped him build his game a little bit."

The Wings haven't scored first since the Oct. 24 game against the Seattle Kraken, but have rallied to victory in two of the last four games.

"We have to establish a forecheck," Lalonde said. "Every single game, it's the team that has the most simple game to start. The New York Rangers established their forecheck by getting pucks deep, and all they did was put pucks on net. They generated a ton of zone time. We on the other hand failed do that. Now, a couple games we did do that, we didn't get rewarded with results. But it's a race for that simple game to start.

"Guys hung in there. I just asked them to build the game, do things right. If we get back in it, great, but it's all about moving forward, getting our game in order into Thursday."

