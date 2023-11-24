Detroit Red Wings hand Boston Bruins 2nd regulation loss this season, 5-2

BOSTON — The Detroit Red Wings built on their post-Sweden momentum with a solid performance against the top of the NHL.

Their 5-2 victory Friday afternoon at TD Garden gave them the distinction of being the only team this season to beat the Boston Bruins in regulation — twice, no less.

"It’s a big feat," captain Dylan Larkin said. "It’s pretty amazing what these guys have been able to do early in the season. This is a big one for us, winning in this building."

Since returning from Stockholm, the Wings have won two straight to improve to 10-6-3.

The Bruins' Ian Mitchell (14) and Patrick Brown (38) try to clear the puck from in front of goalie Jeremy Swayman under pressure from Red Wings forward Christian Fischer during the first period on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston.

FEAST OF PLENTY: Detroit Red Wings hungry at Thanksgiving: 'This group wants a little bit more'

Goalie Ville Husso, coming off a bit of a paternity break, looked in peak form, making 25 saves. Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher and Shayne Gostisbehere delivered multi-point performances, and Robby Fabbri also helped keep the Wings in the lead.

"I’ve liked our starts of late, we’ve had good focus from the group," coach Derek Lalonde said. "This was similar to last game out where we had a good start and we got rewarded with some results, leaving the period up 2-0."

Danton Heinen cut Detroit's advantage to one goal when he picked up the puck after it bounced off the end boards and scored 4:12 into the third period, but Larkin scored a power play goal less than a minute later. The power play had its moments against the Bruins, but failed to threaten during a 61-second two-man advantage midway through the third period. Instead, the Wings padded their lead with an empty-net goal from David Perron with 1:45 to play.

"We didn’t give them a lot five-on-five," Andrew Copp said. "Special teams were good — power play came up huge. I think we know anytime playing these guys, it’s going to be a huge challenge, so good to see us rise up to that challenge."

Defenseman Jake Walman missed the game because of illness, leading to Shayne Gostisbehere moving up to play on the first pairing opposite Moritz Seider.

Powerful start

Husso made quick saves on Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic in his first start in two weeks; he returned from Sweden before the Global Series to welcome a baby daughter, and needed a couple practices before the Wings deemed it fair to put him back in net.

"It was kind of nice to come in today, almost two weeks, no games," Husso said. "I was nice and relaxed, and guys did a really good job, too. Made my day easy."

It helped when the Wings were able to score first. Justin Holl drew a penalty, and the Wings took just 11 seconds to convert, with Gostisbehere firing a shot that Compher tipped from just outside the crease.

"It’s huge when the power play can go over the boards and have a good feeling," Larkin said. "We executed in a really hard building to generate offense in and I think that special teams won us the game."

Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat is congratulated at the bench after scoring against the Bruins during the first period on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston.

Steal and score

DeBrincat extended his point streak to five games when he scored for the third time in that stretch. With just short of five minutes left in the first period, DeBrincat stole the puck from rookie Matthew Poitras in the neutral zone, strode up ice and fired a wrist shot stick-side on goalie Jeremy Swayman. The goal was DeBrincat's 12th of the season and was his 19th point in 19 games. He picked up another point when he assisted on Fabbri's goal.

Weathering chaos

The Bruins took advantage of Holl's holding-the-stick penalty to pull within a goal early in the second period. Creating chaos in front of Husso, Jake DeBrusk was able to collect David Pastrnak's rebound and direct the puck into Detroit's net. That gave the Bruins the momentum they needed to take control for a stretch, making things hard on Husso. Larkin committed a turnover in Boston's zone that enabled Pastrnak to drive up ice with the puck. But the Wings got through the stretch and built momentum of their own on their third power play, scoring a few seconds after it ended when Fabbri made deft work of Daniel Sprong's pass.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' power play connects in Boston for 5-2 victory