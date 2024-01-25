Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso begins comeback with stint in minors

Ville Husso is ready for the next step in his comeback, and that is a stint in the minors.

The Detroit Red Wings loaned Husso to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, after activating him off injured reserve. The Wings' No. 1 netminder when the season began hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury Dec. 18, but he's been a part of practices for the last week or so.

In order to get him back up and running, he agreed to a conditioning stint with the Griffins. They have home games Friday and Saturday.

Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso is helped from the ice by defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (41) and defenseman Moritz Seider during the first period of the Wings' 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

It's a sensible route for a goalie who hasn't played in more than a month, an opportunity to regain his timing at a competitive level of hockey.

Husso had a 3.53 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 18 games when he left in the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks after appearing to come down awkwardly. He was making his third start in four games and seeing action for a fourth straight game as, in a strange coincidence, Alex Lyon had to leave the previous game, Dec. 16 at the Philadelphia Flyers, when he suffered a mid-body injury.

Lyon was able to return in late December and has since emerged in the No. 1 slot that was Husso's when the season began. Entering Thursday's game at Little Caesars Arena against the Flyers, Lyon had a 2.67 GAA and .919 save percentage in 18 games.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon looks at the scoreboard in the first period against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

The Wings also have James Reimer on the books; he had a good outing Jan. 14 at the Toronto Maple Leafs, making 28 saves, but overall he has a 3.22 GAA and .894 save percentage in 14 games. Carrying three goaltenders turned out to be a prudent move, as Lyon has kept the Wings in the playoff race as he has emerged in the top spot on the depth chart.

Husso projects to have a leisurely pace back to NHL action. Beyond Thursday, the Wings have only have two games – Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights and Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators – on the schedule before their nine-day All-Star/winter break.

