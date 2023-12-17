Detroit Red Wings' goalie duo sharp, but offense too dull in 1-0 loss to Philadelphia

Ville Husso relieved an injured Alex Lyon just before midway through the game and delivered a second straight strong performance for the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wings played a fairly even game against the Philadelphia Flyers on the road Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, but the offense that was so copious the first half of December came up short for a second consecutive game, leading to a 1-0 loss.

The Wings (15-11-4) scored 25 goals over their first six games this month, but have just one in their past two. They pulled Husso with about three minutes to play for an extra attacker. A furious final minute saw Shayne Gostisbehere twice fan on the puck as he attempted to fire it in from near the blue line, and then a penalty on him nullified the extra-attacker advantage.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) makes a save as defenseman Egor Zamula (5) and Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) look on during the second period at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Lyon (14 saves on 15 shots) had to be relieved in the second period after coming to a stop awkwardly, though he was able to skate off by himself. Husso came in cold just as the Wings had to kill a penalty to Christian Fischer.

Robby Fabbri absorbed a hit to the head by Rasmius Ristolainen midway through the third period, sending Fabbri to the ice with a cut to the face. He missed multiple shifts getting tended to in the locker room, but returned to finish the game.

Cam York scored the lone goal at 6:21 of the first period. Husso finished with 18 saves in 30:19 of ice time.

Top-six center J.T. Compher returned after being sidelined since Dec. 5 by a lower-body injury and fourth-line winger Klim Kostin reappeared after being out since Dec. 7 for undisclosed reasons. Captain Dylan Larkin remains out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings blanked by Philadelphia Flyers, 1-0