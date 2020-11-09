Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman 'very optimistic' there'll be 2021 season

Buoyed by new contracts, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha sounded the same note: They can’t wait to get playing again.

Mantha described the situation he and his Detroit Red Wings teammates are in as “crazy to think about. Every September and October since I’ve been five, we’ve been playing hockey. And here we are just sitting at home, and basically still playing golf.”

The sunshine that has warmed the metro Detroit area over the past week facilitated hitting a golf course, but when COVID-19 will permit playing hockey remains uncertain. Across Europe, where leagues had begun playing, games have been postponed because of the pandemic. The American Hockey League already has punted its target date to the first week of February.

The NHL's latest target date announced by commissioner Gary Bettman at the draft in early October, was Jan. 1. Since then, though, coronavirus cases are rising locally and globally. Still, Wings general manager Steve Yzerman believes there will be a season, though he conceded there are big obstacles.

“I’m very optimistic,” Yzerman said this week. “I’m hopeful. I don’t really have any control over it. The league can only control so much, as well. I think the Players Association and the league, the cooperation from both sides has been fantastic. It’s my understanding they’re working together now to put a plan in place.”

The NHL and NHLPA succeeded in staging the 2020 playoffs in August and September because they were able to hold games to Toronto and Edmonton. Teams were isolated in "bubbles," with quarantines required before entering. (Players, such as Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, were also allowed to opt out.) But it’s one thing to ask people to hole up for two months with the Stanley Cup as the ultimate carrot, another to limit contact for a full season, even if it's reduced in length.

The NHL naturally would prefer to have some degree of fan attendance, but that might not be possible, even if it reconfigures the league for a season to prioritize regional play.

“Ultimately we’re restricted by international governments — the Canada-US border —local, state governments,” Yzerman said. “Right now it looks like we’ll be able to come up with some kind of plan, but I don’t know specifically what that is.

“And then I kind of keep my fingers crossed that things don’t go sideways again and we are not able to play. I’m optimistic we will come up with something that works, and we’re just kind of waiting for any guidance from the league as to what the plan will be.”

The Wings have not played since losing to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 10. When the NHL announced its resumption of play in May, the Wings were one of seven teams — the others being the Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils — left out of the 24-team playoff plan. There’s talk of the non-playoff teams being granted an extra week of training camp to offset what will be at least a 10-month layoff, but as Yzerman noted, at some point it becomes more or less moot. Normally the Stanley Cup playoffs wrap up the first week of June, and training camps start mid-September, leaving about a three-month gap.