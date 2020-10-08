Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman sizes up his draft class after casting wide net

Steve Yzerman cast his net far and wide as he gathered potential candidates for the Detroit Red Wings' rebuild.

He entered the 2020 NHL draft with 10 picks and exited it with a dozen, mining Sweden, Finland, Canada and the U.S. for forwards, defensemen and a goaltender. The Wings need a huge influx of talent, and Yzerman flipped two of the picks he held for an extra two to increase his odds that the class will make an impact.

Four of the picks came in the first two rounds.

“At the top of the draft, you’d like to think you have a little bit more certainty as to what the player is going to be and who the top, top prospects are,” Yzerman said after Wednesday evening.

Working from home — Yzerman has tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus — his dog by his feet angling for attention and dinner on his desk getting cold after an eight-hour Day 2, Yzerman sounded pleased with his haul in his second draft as the Wings' general manager.

“Hopefully a few of them become NHL players,” he said.

The Wings selected forward Lucas Raymond at No. 4, defenseman William Wallinder at No. 32, forward Theodor Niederbach at No. 51, forward Cross Hanas at No. 55, defenseman Donovan Sebrango at No. 63, defenseman Eemil Viro at No. 70, forward Sam Stange at No. 97, goaltender Jan Bednar at No. 107, defenseman Alex Cotton at No. 132, defenseman Kyle Aucoin at No. 156, forward Kienan Draper at No. 187 and forward Chase Bradley at No. 203.

Raymond is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound winger who does everything well and projects to be a top-line player in the NHL. Wallinder is 6-4, 191 pounds and a technically sound skater.

“He plays a relatively simple game,” Yzerman said. “He moves well, he’s mobile. He’s more of a two-way guy. We’re hoping that in time he plays in the NHL. He should be able to play as a two-way defenseman that can log minutes.”

Niederbach, the third consecutive Swede taken by the Wings, is 5-11 and 172 pounds. He shoots right and has a high hockey IQ. Cross Hanas, the Wings’ third second-round pick, plays with swagger and is known for scoring lacrosse-style goals.

“Niederbach is a skilled, smart centerman,” Yzerman said. “Very talented, very skilled. Like most of the kids, it’s going to take some time to physically mature and just evolve as hockey players. But we’re excited about his potential.

“Cross Hanas is a smooth-skating, skilled left winger — got a good nose around the net.”

It’ll take four or five years before the Wings really know what they have in most of these picks, and whether they will fit into the rebuild. The Swedes are in good spots on teams in their native country, as is Viro in Finland.

All of them spoke to media via Zoom calls. There was a funny moment where Viro couldn’t remember Yzerman’s name, referring to him as “the Y name,” and he recalled waiting to find out he was drafted because of a delay with his TV.

“I was watching the draft and there was (a) commercial break, only black on the screen,” Viro said. “Then when the break ends, there was my name. I was really happy.”

Viro has a good combination of solid skating and smarts, someone who prides himself on being a leader.

“I really want to show an example to others,” he said. “Off the ice, I really get along with everybody. I think I’m a quick learner. I think I have a lot of potential and I can be much better than I am now.”

Wallinder fits with the mold Yzerman went for last year, when he used his first two picks on big defensemen Moritz Seider and Antti Tuomisto. Like them, Wallinder is a strong skater and hard-nosed competitor.

“I try to bring always give 100% every shift, always do my best to help the team win,” he said “Just be a good two-way defenseman that can play in every way.”

