Detroit Red Wings game vs. Seattle Kraken: Time, TV channel, more info

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Red Wings try to right the ship against the formidable Kraken. Detroit has lost three straight games, and just traded two of its best players ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. Filip Hronek was dealt to Vancouver on Wednesday and Tyler Bertuzzi was sent to Boston early Thursday. The Wings did however lock up captain Dylan Larkin to an eight-year contract Wednesday. Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 47 points (13 goals) and Jared McCann has a team-high 27 goals. The Kraken won the teams' previous matchup, 4-2, on Feb. 18 in Seattle.

The Wings are five points back of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot, but must jump five teams. The Kraken are atop the West's wild-card standings.

Follow live updates from Thursday's game below.

