When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings topped the Lightning, 4-2, in the season's first meeting in Tampa two weeks ago. Now, the home fans will get to "welcome back" former head coach Jeff Blashill, now a Lightning assistant. Blashill shepherded the Wings during a transition period in the franchise, making the playoffs just once in seven seasons — his first in 2015-16, losing the series, 4-1, to the Lightning. Neither the Wings, Pistons, Lions or Tigers have even won a playoff game since — more than 2,000 days later. Blashill's Wings went 204-261-72.

Detroit has fallen behind in its bid to make the postseason, going 0-4-2 in its past six games, and frustration is mounting. Tampa Bay has won five of six since losing to the Wings on Dec. 6.

The Wings play at Ottawa on Friday, then are off until Dec. 28.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-4: Game thread recap