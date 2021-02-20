Detroit Red Wings game vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV, more info

Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
Detroit Red Wings (4-12-3) vs. Florida Panthers (11-2-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings lost to the Central-leading Panthers less than 24 hours ago, 7-2.

READ: Red Wings mourn death of longtime masseur Sergei Tchekmarev

Live updates

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Florida		-176-2.5O 6
Detroit		+150+2.5U 6
Game Info

Latest Stories