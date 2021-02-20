Detroit Red Wings game vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV, more info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings (4-12-3) vs. Florida Panthers (11-2-2)
When: 5 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena.
TV: Fox Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Red Wings lost to the Central-leading Panthers less than 24 hours ago, 7-2.
READ: Red Wings mourn death of longtime masseur Sergei Tchekmarev
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV, more info