Detroit Red Wings game vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV, for game without Patrick Kane

Game notes: The Detroit Red Wings will have to try and keep up their red-hot play without star forward Patrick Kane.

With Kane coming off invasive hip surgery in the offseason, expectations were certainly tempered when he signed a one-year deal with the Wings in November. In turn, Kane has blown those lowered expectations out of the water, picking up 16 points in 19 games, including five multi-point games.

Red Wings fans were given a scare when Kane left the game against Toronto on Sunday after just two short shifts and was ruled out with a lower-body injury. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday Kane will be out for at least the games against Florida and Carolina, but added the injury is not related to his hip.

The Wings have been playing some great hockey since the turn of the new year, winning five games and losing just one game in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers. Perhaps their most impressive and important win was their last one against the Maple Leafs, which was on the second night of a back-to-back and was delayed because the Wings (no pun intended) had flight issues. The Wings lost Kane early and trailed 2-1, but scored three unanswered goals to win 4-2 on the road against a division rival who they'll likely be fighting with for a playoff spot.

On Wednesday, the Wings will have another tough task on their hands as they try and even the season series against last year's Eastern Conference representative in the Stanley Cup finals.

The Panthers, who were insanely hot over the end of December and the start of January, ripping off nine straight wins, beat the Wings 2-0 on Nov. 2. However, the Cats have come back down to earth a little bit in the last two games, losing 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils to end the streak and then falling to the Anaheim Ducks, 5-4, in overtime. T

he game against the Wings will be the fourth in a five-game homestand for the Panthers, with one more home game against the Minnesota Wild to close out their run in the Sunshine State.

