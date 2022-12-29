Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live scoring updates

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

COMING BACK SOON?Red Wings send Jakub Vrana to Grand Rapids for conditioning stint

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings return to the ice following the NHL's Christmas break. They face a Pittsburgh Penguins squad that may have one eye focused on the upcoming 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 2nd. A common theme of Wings-Pens matchups for nearly 15 seasons has been stopping forward Sidney Crosby. Entering Wednesday's matchup, Crosby leads the Pens in points with 43 and has scored five points in his last five games.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live updates