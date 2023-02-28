Detroit Red Wings slammed by Ottawa Senators, 6-2, in Game 1: Game thread recap

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: Both franchises have been in the rebuild wilderness for more than a half-decade and hope to emerge this season in the playoffs. Both teams remain in the mix for a wild-card spot, but are in desperate need of wins, which sets up a fun two days ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. They'll rematch 24 hours later on the same ice.

At goalie, the Sens' Cam Talbot is 12-14-1 with a 2.90 goals against average and .905% save percentage. The Wings' Ville Husso is 23-14-5 with a 2.83 GAA and .907 SV%. The Wings have a goal differential of minus-5 (179 goals for, 184 against); the Senators are minus-8 (177 GF, 185 GA).

Tim Stützle leads Ottawa's balanced scoring attack with 26 goals among 59 points, Brady Tkachuk has 24 goals and 61 points and Claude Giroux has 23 goals and 54 points. Dylan Larkin leads the Wings with 22 goals among 57 points. ... The Red Wings won the previous matchup vs. the Senators on New Year's Eve in Detroit, 4-2. Ottawa won Dec. 17 in Detroit, 6-3.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings crushed by Ottawa Senators, 6-2: Game thread recap