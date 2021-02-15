When: 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit, ESPN+.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings return to LCA for a six-game homestand (Chicago, Florida, Nashville). They lost in Chicago three weeks ago, 4-1 and 6-2. Blackhawks' Patrick Kane has 11 points in his past five games.

RED WINGS MAILBAG: How Steve Yzerman, Jeff Blashill gauge players' progress

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Time, TV, more info