Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV, more info
Detroit Red Wings (1-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-2)
When: 12 p.m. Monday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena.
TV: NBCSN, Fox Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
