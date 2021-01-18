When: 12 p.m. Monday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: NBCSN, Fox Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

[ Want more Wings news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV, more info