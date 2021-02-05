Detroit Red Wings game vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Time, TV, more info
Detroit Red Wings (2-7-2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-1-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
TV: Fox Sports Detroit, ESPN+.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Red Wings were blasted by the Lightning, 5-1, on Wednesday.
READ: Filip Zadina 'so happy' to be back with ailing Red Wings. Here's why
ANALYSIS: Here's what Red Wings were missing in rout by Lightning
