Detroit Red Wings game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: Detroit enters the game having lost three straight. The Wings racked up five goals in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks but the defense took the night off, ceding eight in a nationally televised loss.

The Penguins are playing the second game of a back-to-back, after losing to the Seattle Kraken, 2-1, in overtime. Prior to Thursday's game, they had won six straight. At age 34, Sidney Crosby is still better than a point per game and carrying a plus-minus above 10.

These two teams play again March 27 and April 23. Next up for the Penguins are the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday and the Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

