Detroit Red Wings game vs. Dallas Stars: Time, TV, more info

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Red Wings (2-4-1) vs. Dallas Stars (3-0)

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit-Plus.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Box score

Game notes: The Stars won on Tuesday in OT, 2-1, sending the Wings to a third straight loss.

READ: Dylan Larkin misses practice; Wings search for power-play production

HELENE: Red Wings take step forward at Dallas: What should comfort fans from OT loss

[ Want more Red Wings news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Detroit		+190+1.5O 5
Dallas		-228-1.5U 5
Game Info

