Detroit Red Wings game vs. Dallas Stars: Time, TV, more info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings (2-4-1) vs. Dallas Stars (3-0)
When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas.
TV: Fox Sports Detroit-Plus.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Stars won on Tuesday in OT, 2-1, sending the Wings to a third straight loss.
READ: Dylan Larkin misses practice; Wings search for power-play production
HELENE: Red Wings take step forward at Dallas: What should comfort fans from OT loss
[ Want more Red Wings news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. Dallas Stars: Time, TV, more info