Detroit Red Wings game vs. San Jose Sharks: Time, TV channel info

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Red Wings have been outscored 8-2 since returning from their 13-day layoff, including a pitiful showing in a 5-1 loss to Boston on Sunday. ... The Wings and Sharks are both 4-6 in their past 10 games, and will play again in seven days in California.

