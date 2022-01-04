Detroit Red Wings game vs. San Jose Sharks: Time, TV channel info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings (15-15-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-15-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Red Wings have been outscored 8-2 since returning from their 13-day layoff, including a pitiful showing in a 5-1 loss to Boston on Sunday. ... The Wings and Sharks are both 4-6 in their past 10 games, and will play again in seven days in California.
ANALYSIS: Physical opponents expose how far Red Wings have to measure up
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. San Jose Sharks: Time, TV channel