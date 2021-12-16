Detroit Red Wings game vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (14-12-3) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM 97.1 (Red Wings radio affiliates).
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Time, TV