Detroit Red Wings game vs. Carolina Hurricanes: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates).

⋅ Box score

MORE:Red Wings recall G Magnus Hellberg. What this means for week ahead

RELATED: Red Wings' David Perron as effective as ever, hits 1,000-game milestone

Game notes: The Red Wings haven't played a team with a losing record since beginning a four-game road trip Dec. 4, but have held their own and are back at home. They ended the solid road trip (five points in eight games) with two straight losses high-quality competition, most recently dropping a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Dallas Stars. Ville Husso made 30 saves Sunday and Dylan Larkin scored along with David Perron (playing in the 1,000th game of his career). It was the second straight overtime win for the Stars, who are second in the Central Division (though they lost in regulation on Monday night in Pittsburgh).

The Hurricanes, second in the Metropolitan Division, have a slim plus-seven goal differential — but allowing just 73 goals over 27 games (2.67 goals against per game) will keep you in it most nights. Andrei Svechinikov leads the team with 15 goals, but is a minus-three while playing 18:24 a game. Rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (2.21 GAA and two shutouts) has been great this season after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft.

Expect to see a lot of red, white and black on the ice in this one, as the Wings will be wearing their red-and-black striped "Reverse Retro" uniforms for the second time this season.

These teams meet again March 30 at Little Caesars Arena and then again April 11 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Wings play at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The Hurricanes host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday to start a four-game homestand.

20-GAME OBSERVATIONS:Why Wings feel different early this season? New coaches, new players, new life

Story continues

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Hurricanes: TV, time, radio