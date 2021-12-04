Detroit Red Wings game vs. New York Islanders: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings will try to stay hot; they've won four straight and haven't lost in regulation since Nov. 18. Dylan Larkin is a plus-five over his past five games with four assists. Lucas Raymond has three goals over that span.

The Islanders have been the opposite of hot, losing nine straight — but at least they pushed San Jose to overtime Thursday in their first game since Nov. 26. That's somewhat of an accomplishment for a team that has lost seven of those nine by three goals or more and had two games this week postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. New York is badly missing Brock Nelson, who leads the Islanders with nine goals despite not playing in nearly two weeks. These two teams meet twice more this month; Dec. 14 in Detroit and Dec. 29 in New York.

