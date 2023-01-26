Detroit Red Wings game vs. Montreal Canadiens: Time, TV channel, more info

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Red Wings are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games, including a 3-2 victory over San Jose at home Tuesday. The Canadiens are 5-5 in their past 10. Cole Caufield leads Montreal with 26 goals among 36 points. Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond both have 15 goals for the Wings. The Red Wings visit the New York Islanders on Friday for their final pre-All-Star break game.

