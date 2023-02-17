Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Calgary Flames: Live updates

When: 9 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings squashed the Flames, 2-1, in Detroit one week ago, but the Flames will have a big rest advantage, having last played Monday and losing 4-3 in overtime to Ottawa. The Red Wings played in Edmonton on Wednesday night, going all the way to a shootout — and five shooters — before upsetting the Oilers, 5-4. The Flames have a balanced attack, led by Tyler Toffoli (22 goals) and Nazem Kadri (20), and Elias Lindholm has a team-best 48 points (15 goals). Calgary is in the wild-card hunt competing with Minnesota for the final spot. ... The Kraken await the Red Wings on Saturday in Seattle.

