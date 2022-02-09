Detroit Red Wings game vs. Philadelphia Flyers: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: These teams will play each other again Saturday. It's the first game for each after a weeklong break. The Flyers had eight straight losses before winning two in a row before the pause. The Wings lost Wednesday to the Los Angeles Kings.

Cam Atkinson leads Philadelphia in both plus/minus (11) and points (36). Young goalie Carter Hart is having a solid season with a .915 save percentage and a 2.8 goals against average.

After the matinee Saturday these two play again March 22.

