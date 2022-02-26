Detroit Red Wings game vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Wings lost their most recent game, 5-2, to an elite team in the Colorado Avalanche. Robby Fabbri and Filip Zadina scored in the loss. ... The Leafs beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday to end a three-game losing streak.

Saturday's Original Six matchup features a matchup of three of the NHL's top rookies this season. For the Wings, of course, there's Lucas Raymond, who's tied with Anaheim's Trevor Zegras for the most points (39) among rookies, and Moritz Seider, who leads all rooks with 32 assists and is third in points, two back of Raymond and Zegras.

The Maple Leafs bring a solid rookie on their top line in Michael Bunting, who's tied for No. 1 among rookies with 17 goals. Nearly a quarter of those — four — have come in Bunting's two games against the Wings, including a hat trick in the Leafs' 7-4 comeback win on Jan. 29.

The Wings will certainly be looking to stop the rookie, but they'll have to be careful; his line also features Mitch Marner, who has 17 goals and 31 assists this season, and Auston Matthews, who picked up two goals Thursday to take over the NHL goals lead with 36.

Next up for the Wings is a home matchup Tuesday with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Maple Leafs stay on the road Monday vs. the Washington Capitals.

