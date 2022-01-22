Detroit Red Wings game vs. Nashville Predators: TV channel, time, more info

When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

HEY NEW GUYS: How Steve Yzerman sees a fit for Gemel Smith with Wings

UPDATE: Justin Abdelkader still wants to play, signs tryout with Wings' AHL team

Game notes: The Wings are playing the second half of a back-to-back. Detroit played Dallas on Friday. Nashville beat Winnipeg, 5-2, on Thursday. Juuse Saros had 36 saves in the win.

These two teams played Dec. 7 with the Predators winning, 5-2, in Detroit. Ryan Johansen scored a goal and had two assists that night. Next up for the Wings is a home game Wednesday vs. the Chicago Blackhawks. The Predators have a road game Tuesday at the Seattle Kraken.

[ Here's how you can access our very best Wings content for a great price. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators: TV, time, game info