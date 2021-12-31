Detroit Red Wings game vs. Washington Capitals: How to watch battle with Alex Ovechkin

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

HI, MOM! How a visit from family improved Moritz Seider's 'me time'

ANALYSIS: Why Wings want to eliminate hope in an effort to get better

Game notes: The Wings haven't played since Dec. 18, beating the New Jersey Devils, 5-2. The first-place Caps have played more recently, downing the Nashville Predators, 5-3. This is the last of three meetings vs. each other, with the Wings winning an October matchup and the Caps taking a November game. Next, Detroit gets the Boston Bruins for a matinee Sunday at home and Washington hosts New Jersey the same day.

