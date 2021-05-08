Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: TV, radio, more info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings (19-27-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (17-26-12)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Red Wings radio affiliates).
How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Game notes: The Red Wings season ends with the finale of a two-game series in Columbus. Last night's contest saw the Wings put up a five-spot on the road in a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.
STEVIE Y'S EYE: Steve Yzerman is 2 years into Detroit Red Wings rebuild and his eye for talent is showing
FINISH LINE FOCUS: Detroit Red Wings approach final weekend with gratitude. Here's why
[ Want more Wings news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]
Live updates
Can't see the thread? Click the link to follow along.
Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Red Wings at Blue Jackets: TV, radio, more info