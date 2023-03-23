Detroit Red Wings game vs. Jakub Vrana, St. Louis Blues: Time, TV channel, more info

Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) vs. St. Louis Blues (31-33-6)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings played the Blues in St. Louis to a 3-2 shootout win on Lucas Raymond's goal. Now they rematch in Detroit, as Jakub Vrana makes his return to Little Caesars Arena following his trade at the deadline a few weeks back. Vrana, still being paid by the Wings, has used the fresh start after being dumped by general manager Steve Yzerman for a 2025 seventh-round pick, scoring four goals in his past five games.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. St. Louis Blues: Time, TV channel