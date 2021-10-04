Detroit Red Wings game vs. Chicago Blackhawks: How to watch preseason action

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Game notes: The second of two preseason matchups between the two clubs changes the setting from Chicago to Detroit. In the first meeting, it was a Bobby Ryan goal in the shootout portion of the contest that gave thea Red Wings 4-3 victory. The first time the Wings and Blackhawks will see each other in the regular season will be Sunday, Oct. 24 in Chicago.

NO WORRIES: Why Red Wings aren't worried about goalie Alex Nedeljkovic's rough preseason

POSTSEASON PLAY IN HOCKEY TOWN? Red Wings mailbag: What crystal ball says about their success in 2021-22

