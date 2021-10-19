Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (1-0-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-0-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Red Wings will have their captain back, as Dylan Larkin returns from a one-game suspension. ... Columbus defeated Seattle in OT on Saturday, 2-1, and whacked Arizona, 8-2, in its opener.
Live updates
