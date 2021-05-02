Detroit Red Wings lose to Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1: Game thread replay

When: 3 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: NBC.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: Saturday's game was so nice, the Wings and Lightning decided to do it twice — ok, maybe this is the NHL's schedule doing the work. In the season's final contest at home, the Red Wings look to get the mini-series home sweep of the defending Stanley Cup Champions, after winning 1-0 in a shootout.

HELENE ST. JAMES: 19 thoughts on Steve Yzerman's first 2 years running Red Wings

HELENE ST. JAMES: Red Wings should re-sign Sam Gagner. Here's why

