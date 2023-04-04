Detroit Red Wings game vs. Montreal Canadiens: Time, TV channel, more info

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: 1270 AM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: Dylan Larkin has eight points in his past five games, including five goals. He had a hat trick on Sunday in a 5-2 win over Toronto. Moritz Seider has five assists in the past five games. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has five goals in the past five games for Montreal. The Wings won the previous meeting in late January in Montreal, 4-3. ... The Wings host Buffalo on Thursday and Pittsburgh on Saturday.

