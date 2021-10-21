Detroit Red Wings game vs. Calgary Flames: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1) vs. Calgary Flames (0-1-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Wings' top line of Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and 19-year-old rookie Lucas Raymond has combined for seven goals.
