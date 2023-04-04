Detroit Red Wings game vs. Montreal Canadiens: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (34-33-9, 77 points) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-41-6, 66 points)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Bell Centre in Montreal.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
Radio: 1270 AM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: Dylan Larkin has eight points in his past five games, including five goals. He had a hat trick on Sunday in a 5-2 win over Toronto. Moritz Seider has five assists in the past five games. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has five goals in the past five games for Montreal. The Wings won the previous meeting in late January in Montreal, 4-3. ... The Wings host Buffalo on Thursday and Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Live updates
