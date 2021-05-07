Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live updates
Detroit Red Wings (18-27-9) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (17-25-12)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit-Plus.
Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: It's the second-to-last game of the season for the Wings and Blue Jackets, who play again in the regular season finale Saturday evening.
Live updates
