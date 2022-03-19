Detroit Red Wings game vs. Seattle Kraken: Time, TV channel, radio info

When: 10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Climate Change Arena in Seattle.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Game notes: The Red Wings wrap up their Western Canada/Pacific Northwest swing with a trip to the Emerald City to face the Kraken. Following the Wings' 1-0 victory at Vancouver on Thursday, a win in Seattle would mean a morale-boosting 2-2 end to a difficult road trip.

As the NHL's trade deadline nears Monday, there may be deals that see current Red Wings put on the sweater of a different team just a few days from now. The Kraken are going through one of their many rough stretches in their inaugural season. Seattle has lost five out of six, which includes its most recent defeat, 4-1, to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

