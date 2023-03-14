Detroit Red Wings game vs. Nashville Predators: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (30-27-9, 69 points) vs. Nashville Predators (33-24-7, 73 points)
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Wings are coming off Sunday's rejuvenating 5-3 win over the Bruins at home. The Wings blanked the Predators in the season's first meeting, 3-0, in November. The Predators are led in points by defenseman Roman Josi (58 points, 17 goals) and center Matt Duchene (52 points, 19 goals).
READ MORE:How 'huge character weekend' shapes Red Wings' final month of season
OPINION:There's no end in sight for Red Wings' rebuild mode under Steve Yzerman
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game vs. Nashville Predators: Time, TV channel