Detroit Red Wings game vs. Nashville Predators: Time, TV channel, more info

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Wings are coming off Sunday's rejuvenating 5-3 win over the Bruins at home. The Wings blanked the Predators in the season's first meeting, 3-0, in November. The Predators are led in points by defenseman Roman Josi (58 points, 17 goals) and center Matt Duchene (52 points, 19 goals).

