Detroit Red Wings game vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Time, TV channel, more info

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Red Wings take the ice for the second night in a row, after playing Dallas on Monday in the home finale. Their second finale comes Thursday night at Tampa Bay. The Wings have missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season, fourth under general manager Steve Yzerman.

READ MORE: Fingerprints aside, Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson knocking on the door

