Detroit Red Wings game vs. Buffalo Sabres: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: KeyBank Center Garden in Buffalo, New York.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Wings are riding a four-game losing streak into Buffalo after falling to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Lucas Raymond scored his 10th point of the season but besides that, there was little to celebrate. Buffalo was in the news recently for trading former top pick Jack Eichel. The move didn't help much Thursday night as the Seattle Kraken beat the Sabres, 5-2.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: TV channel, radio info