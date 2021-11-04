Detroit Red Wings game vs. Boston Bruins: TV channel, radio, time for Thursday

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: TD Garden in Boston.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Wings have not won a game in a week but welcome back one of their top players in Tyler Bertuzzi, who missed the recent trip to Canada because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The Bruins are coming off a home win Saturday, 3-2, in a shootout vs. the Florida Panthers. Boston's 18 goals this season are the second least in the conference.

Live updates

