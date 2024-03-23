Detroit Red Wings game today vs. Nashville Predators: Time, TV channel info

Detroit Red Wings (36-28-6, 78) vs. Nashville Predators (41-25-4, 86)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

• Box score

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

Game notes: The Wings earned a crucial win Thursday over the New York Islanders, 6-3, lifted by the return of captain Dylan Larkin.

ANALYSIS: Dylan Larkin’s return spurred aggressiveness that was long overdue in Red Wings

The Wings have 12 games left, and now begin a five-game road trip with a stiff test in Nashville. The surging Predators own the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but in an oddity, struggle far more at home than on the road: They are just 19-15-1 at Bridgestone Arena, compared with 22-10-3 on the road.

The Preds have won four straight and have not lost a game in regulation since Feb. 15: They are 14-0-2 in the past 16 games. Filip Forsberg has a team-best 38 goals among 77 points, Roman Josi has 18 goals and 71 points, former Red Wings standout Gustav Nyquist has 19 goals and 62 points in his first season in Nashville, and Ryan O'Reilly has 24 goals and 58 points.

The Red Wings clipped the Preds, 5-4 in overtime, on Dec. 29 in Detroit, led by Alex DeBrincat's Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

