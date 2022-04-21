Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: How to watch tonight's game

Detroit Red Wings (30-37-10, 70 points) vs. Florida Panthers (55-15-6, 116 points)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Florida.

TV: ESPN+, Hulu.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Game notes from Associated Press: The Red Wings are coming off an impressive 4-3 win at Tampa Bay. But on Sunday, the Panthers cruised to a 6-1 win at Little Caesars Arena. The Panthers are 16-2-2 against Atlantic opponents. The Red Wings are 8-13-3 against Atlantic teams. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 111 points, scoring 30 goals and adding 81 assists. Aleksander Barkov has 19 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

