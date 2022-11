When: 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks: TV, radio, game info