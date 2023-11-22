Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New Jersey Devils : Time, TV for return home

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Michigan.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Red Wings have not played a lot of hockey lately, and based on the results, that may not be their preferred track of scheduling.

The Wings traveled to Sweden last week for the Global Series where they played two games against a couple of Canadian squads in Ottawa and Toronto. In the first game against the Senators, the Wings went down 4-0 but fought all the way back to tie the game and eventually head to overtime, where they gave up a crazy goal to Tim Stützle. After that, it was a quick turnaround for the game against Toronto, where the Wings actually broke their trend of poor starts and jumped out to a comfortable 2-0 lead, but collapsed and ended up losing 3-2 in regulation.

Mediocre goaltending has been a topic of conversation surrounding the Wings for the last few weeks, and with Ville Husso still getting back into the swing of things after the birth of his daughter, the Wings are going to give Alex Lyon the start in net against the Devils. It will be the first home start of Lyon's career with the Wings.

Lyon made his season debut on Friday in Sweden against the Maple Leafs, so this will be his second consecutive start. The netminder allowed three goals on 29 shots in the loss.

As for the opponent, the Wings will get a chance to avenge their season-opening loss to the Devils. The Wings notched the first goal in that game, but back-to-back goals from Jack Hughes put them in the lead, and they survived a back-and-forth game from there.

The Devils have lost four of their last five games, including most recently against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

