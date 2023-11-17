Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV for Global Series in Sweden

When: 2 p.m. Friday.

Where: Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Detroit Red Wings right wing Daniel Sprong (88) celebrates with defenseman Jeff Petry (46) after scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

COUNTRY BRETHREN: Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider, Ottawa Senators' Tim Stützle German pals, global rivals

Game notes: The Red Wings will play their second game abroad on Friday afternoon in a matchup of perhaps the biggest franchises in Canada and the United States, respectively.

Sweden is home to many all-time Red Wings greats like Nicklas Lidstrom, Henrik Zetterberg, Niklas Kronwall and more, and on Friday, fans in the country will get to see one of the franchises most closely connected with the country for the second night — they're six hours ahead of Detroit time — of a back-to-back.

There's no doubt about it, the NHL Global Series is a cool event, allowing fans all around the world to see some of the most popular teams in the sport, but this matchup will also be important for the standings.

The Wings and Leafs are neck and neck in the Atlantic Division standings, both sitting comfortably behind the Boston Bruins, who have lost just one game in regulation this season (to the Red Wings, we might add) and a notch below the Florida Panthers, who have beat both the Wings and Leafs once. The race for the Atlantic is shaping up to be a dogfight. Just one of the eight teams in the division have more losses than wins this year: the Buffalo Sabres. (The Ottawa Senators were there, too, but then they beat the Wings on Thursday in Stockholm.)

So it's safe to say, every game against a division opponent is going to matter this year, especially a tough team like the Leafs.

Both squads have two players listed on the injury report. Austin Czarik and Ville Husso are both listed as out for the Red Wings, with Husso back in Detroit after the birth of his first daughter. That leaves the possibility for Alex Lyon to make his first start of the season for the Wings on Friday. For the Leafs, defenseman John Klingberg is listed as day-to-day and Conor Timmins is on the long-term injured reserve list.

